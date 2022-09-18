How to watch Commanders vs. Lions: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 2

The Washington Commanders look to improve to 2-0 Sunday when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Commanders began the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars behind quarterback Carson Wentz’s 313 passing yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Wentz’s two interceptions provided some late drama, but he finished strong to lead the Commanders to the win.

The Lions fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in the season opener. Running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Washington and Detroit last met on Nov. 15, 2020, with the Lions coming away as 30-27 winners.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or stream Sunday’s game between the Commanders and Lions.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions — Sept. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Commentators: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM); here is a list of affiliates

Location: Ford Field

Forecast: Dome

Referee: Bill Vinovich, per Football Zebras

Odds: Lions -0.5, O/U 48.5

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire