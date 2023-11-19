How to watch Commanders vs. Giants: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 11

The Washington Commanders (4-6) host the New York Giants (2-8) on Sunday in a rematch from Week 7. On that day, the Giants prevailed, winning 14-7 after Sam Howell’s pass to Jahan Dotson near the goal line on fourth down fell incomplete, giving the Commanders their second disappointing loss in three games.

Just like their first meeting, the Giants will have a new quarterback. In Week 7, veteran Tyrod Taylor started in place of injured starter Daniel Jones, passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the win. This week, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito makes his second career start with Jones and Taylor injured.

For Washington, Howell has passed for over 1,000 yards with eight touchdowns in the three weeks since the last matchup.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or stream the Week 11 battle between the Commanders and the Giants.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders — Nov. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Commentators: Kenny Albert [play-by-play, Jonathan Vilma [analyst] and Shannon Spake [sideline]

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM); here is a list of affiliates. Sirius XM Radio.

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

Weather: 56 degrees, sunny, 7 MPH winds

Referee: Brad Allen, per Football Zebras

Odds: Commanders -9, O/U 38.5, per BetMGM



