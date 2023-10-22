How to watch Commanders vs. Giants: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 7

The Washington Commanders (3-3) are back on the road in Week 7 to face their bitter rivals, the New York Giants (1-5). This is the second NFC East game for both teams.

The Giants will be without star left tackle Andrew Thomas and could be without quarterback Daniel Jones for the second consecutive week. Jones is 5-1-1 in his career against Washington. If Jones can’t go, veteran Tyrod Taylor will make the start for the Giants.

What does this mean for Washington’s defense? Jones has found plenty of success running the football vs. the Giants, but New York’s offense will not be vastly different with Taylor under center.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or stream the Week 7 battle between the Commanders and the Giants.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants — Oct. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Commentators: Andrew Catalon [play-by-play, Matt Ryan and Tiki Barber [analysts], AJ Ross [sideline]

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM); here is a list of affiliates. Sirius XM Radio.

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Weather: 54 degrees, mostly cloudy, 15 MPH winds

Referee: John Hussey, per Football Zebras

Odds: Commanders -3, O/U 37.5

Final injury report

