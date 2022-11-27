How to watch Commanders vs. Falcons: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 12

The Washington Commanders [6-5] are looking for their sixth win in their last seven games Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons [5-6] come to FedEx Field for a showdown between NFC playoff hopefuls.

The Commanders will be without starting cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who injured his ankle in last week’s win at Houston. St-Juste’s injury doesn’t appear serious, but his absence leaves a void in Washington’s secondary. The Commanders also placed linebacker Cole Holcomb on injured reserve Friday, meaning he will be out for at least the next four games.

The Falcons aren’t without injury issues, too. Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts was placed on IR last week with a knee injury.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or stream the Week 12 battle between the Commanders and Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders — Nov. 27, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Commentators: Adam Amin [play-by-play, Mark Schlereth [analyst], & Kristina Pink [sideline]

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM); here is a list of affiliates. Sirius XM Radio.

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Weather: 52 degrees at kickoff, 92% chance of rain at kickoff with 6 MPH winds

Referee: Brad Rogers, per Football Zebras

Odds: Commanders -3.5, O/U 40.5

Injuries: Final injury report

