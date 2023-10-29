WATCH: Commanders vs. Eagles Week 8 preview from NFL.com

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best games of the 2023 season thus far in Week 4. The Commanders, on the road, took to the favored Eagles to overtime before falling 34-31.

Washington quarterback Sam Howell was phenomenal that day, passing for 290 yards and the game-tying touchdown pass to end regulation. His counterpart, Jalen Hurts, was outstanding, too.

Since Week 4, the Commanders have struggled, while the Eagles remain on a roll.

Can Washington pull off the upset on Sunday?

NFL.com presents a video preview of the Week 8 game between the NFC East rivals.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire