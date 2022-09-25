How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 3

The Washington Commanders [1-1] host the Philadelphia Eagles [2-0] Sunday in Week 3 action from FedEx Field.

It’s the first NFC East game for both teams and the first time Washington quarterback Carson Wentz faces his former team. Wentz has tried to downplay this as another game, but this one is big for him and the Commanders.

After winning in Week 1, Washington got behind 22-0 to the Detroit Lions last week. While the Commanders came back, they ultimately fell, 36-27.

The Eagles dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 2. Quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for 323 yards, rushed for 57 yards, and accounted for three touchdowns.

The two old rivals last played on Jan. 2, 2022, when the Eagles defeated Washington, 20-16, at FedEx Field.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or stream Sunday’s game between the Commanders and Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders — Sept. 25, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Commentators: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM); here is a list of affiliates

Location: FedEx Field

Forecast: 76 degrees, partly cloudy, 15% chance of rain at kickoff

Referee: Ron Torbert, per Football Zebras

Odds: Eagles -6.5, O/U 47.5

Injuries: Final injury report for both teams. Washington cornerback William Jackson III was added to the injury report with a back injury on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire