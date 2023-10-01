How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 4

The Washington Commanders (2-1) face the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) on Sunday from Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC East opener for both squads.

The Commanders began the season 2-0 before crashing back down after last week’s 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Sam Howell was sacked nine times and threw four interceptions. Now, Howell must face Philadelphia’s vaunted defensive line.

The Eagles dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 25-11 victory on Monday Night Football.

The last time these two teams met was in the Week 10 edition of Monday Night Football last season. The Commanders upset the then-8-0 Eagles 32-21.

What happens this time around?

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or stream the Week 4 battle between the Commanders and the Eagles.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles— Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Commentators: Joe Davis [play-by-play, Daryl Johnston [analysts], Pam Oliver [sideline]

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM); here is a list of affiliates. Sirius XM Radio.

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

Weather: 75 degrees, sunny, 9 MPH winds

Referee: Ron Torbert, per Football Zebras

Odds: Eagles -8.5., O/U 43.5

Opponent Wire site: Eagles Wire

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire