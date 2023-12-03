WATCH: Commanders vs. Dolphins Week 13 preview from NFL.com

The Washington Commanders (4-8) face a difficult matchup in Week 13 when the high-flying Miami Dolphins (8-3). Stylistically, this is the worst possible matchup for a struggling Washington defense.

No NFL team gives up more big plays than the Commanders. That got defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and one of his assistants fired. Now, Washington faces Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season NFL record for receiving yards.

Sunday could be a huge day for the Dolphins offense.

NFL.com previewed Sunday’s battle between the Commanders and Dolphins.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire