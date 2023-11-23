How to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 12

The Washington Commanders are back on the road in Week 12 in their second Thursday game of the 2023 NFL season. The Commanders certainly hope this time goes much better than the first. Unfortunately for Washington, the 7-3 Cowboys are the opponent, and Dallas is undefeated at home in 2023.

It was back in Week 5 when the Commanders hosted the then-winless Chicago Bears and got behind 27-3 before eventually losing 40-20.

Washington enters Sunday having lost two straight and seven of its last nine games. Quarterback Sam Howell has played well through most of that stretch, with his worst three games coming against Buffalo and the New York Giants — twice.

The Cowboys have no problem getting to the quarterback and forcing turnovers, which doesn’t match up well with the Commanders’ issues thus far this season.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or stream the Week 12 battle between the Commanders and the Cowboys.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys — Nov. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz [play-by-play, Tony Romo [analyst] and Tracy Wolfson [sideline]

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free), Paramount+

Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM); here is a list of affiliates. Sirius XM Radio.

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Weather: 63 degrees, partly cloudy

Referee: Bill Vinovich, per Football Zebras

Odds: Cowboys -13.5, O/U 48.5, per BetMGM

Final injury report

Opponent Wire site: Cowboys Wire

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire