How to watch Commanders vs. 49ers: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 16

The Washington Commanders [7-6-1] meet the San Francisco 49ers [10-4] on Saturday in a game that could very well determine their playoff fate.

The Commanders currently possess the NFC’s No. 7 playoff position. Washington controls its own destiny, but it faces a daunting challenge on Saturday, traveling to West Coast on a short week against a team that has won seven consecutive games.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have already clinched the NFC West and enter Saturday as a touchdown favorite over the Commanders.

This game features two outstanding defenses with both Washington and San Francisco among the best at stopping the run. The 49ers rank No. 1 in run defense.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, or stream the Week 16 battle between the Commanders and the 49ers.

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers — Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Commentators: Kevin Harlan [play-by-play, Trent Green [analyst], & Melanie Collins [sideline]

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM); here is a list of affiliates. Sirius XM Radio.

Location: Levi’s Stadium, San Jose, California

Weather: 60 degrees, partly cloudy at kickoff

Referee: Jerome Boger, per Football Zebras

Odds: 49ers -6.5, O/U 37.5

Injuries: Final injury report

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire