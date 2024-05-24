WATCH: Commanders TE Zach Ertz still has hops

The Washington Commanders signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz this offseason because they still believe he can play. Ertz, 33, is coming off back-to-back seasons shortened by injuries but has experience playing for new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Washington fans know Ertz well from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ertz spent the first 8.5 seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles, where he enjoyed plenty of success against Washington.

However, another reason GM Adam Peters, coach Dan Quinn and Kingsbury wanted Ertz is for his veteran leadership. Ertz has spoken about being a leader for the Commanders but made it clear he still plans on being on the field.

Ertz will be counted on to help rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels this season. During Wednesday’s OTAs, Ertz was already helping his young quarterback.

Here’s the play:

Ertz proves he still has hops.

The Commanders are counting on Ertz this season to make plays on the field and help transition Daniels and rookie tight end Ben Sinnott to the NFL.

