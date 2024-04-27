Watch: New Commanders TE Ben Sinnott was a standout hockey player

Most tight ends in today’s NFL are known more for their ability to impact the passing game. Travis Kelce is a future Hall of Famer, but he isn’t known for his blocking.

George Kittle is the NFL’s most complete tight end because he is an excellent receiver and blocker.

The Washington Commanders entered the 2024 NFL draft knowing they needed a tight end. General manager Adam Peters, who came from San Francisco, played a role in drafting Kittle. Could Peters find his next Kittle?

With the No. 53 overall pick, the Commanders selected Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott. On the NFL Network’s draft telecast, Daniel Jeremiah said Sinnott was a combination of Kittle and standout fullback Kyle Juszczyk. In his Day 2 wrapup with the media, Peters used those same comparisons.

Sinnott can block, run and catch. When watching him play, it’s no surprise he is a former hockey player. Check this out:

Keep your head up when @ben_sinnott's coming 🚂 pic.twitter.com/h9hy3XOh9J — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 27, 2024

Sinnott began playing hockey at three and played until high school, where he led his team in points and penalty minutes. That explains a lot when you watch him on the football field.

Washington fans are going to love Sinnott.

