WATCH: Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell rushes for touchdown

It’s been a good day for the Washington Commanders’ rookie class. In the first half of the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown.

As expected, rookie quarterback Sam Howell took over Washington’s offense in the second half. While his first couple of drives were quiet, Howell took over on his third drive of the game, completing two big passes down the field.

Finally, as the Commanders made their way into the red zone, Howell dropped back, couldn’t find anyone, and took things into his own hands by putting a move on a Carolina defender and scoring from 17 yards out.

Howell’s drive seemed to energize Washington’s defense, which was all over Carolina rookie quarterback Matt Corral, forcing a punt. The Commanders went back on offense, with Howell marching them down the field. Howell finished off that drive with another scoring drive.

Washington went for two, taking its first lead of the day, 21-20, with a little over two minutes remaining in the game.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire