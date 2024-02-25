WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr’s top plays from 2023

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. took a big jump in his second NFL season. While Robinson’s rushing yards didn’t take a massive leap — he rushed for 64 fewer yards in 2023 — don’t blame him.

Washington was last in the NFL in rushing attempts in 2023, while Robinson’s yards per attempt were up from 3.9 to 4.1.

Robinson really stood out as a receiver in 2023. After catching nine passes in 12 games as a rookie, Robinson caught 36 passes for 368 yards with four receiving touchdowns last season. Robinson accounted for 1,101 yards and a team-leading nine total touchdowns.

Imagine if the Commanders had committed to running the ball in 2023.

The good news is Robinson will be a featured offensive piece for new coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in 2023. Additionally, running backs coach/run game coordinator Anthony Lynn is known for assembling a strong running game.

Here’s one final look back at 2023 with Robinson’s top plays.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire