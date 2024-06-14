WATCH: Commanders QB Sam Hartman drops it in the bucket in practice

The Washington Commanders exited the 2024 NFL draft with the most experienced passers from the three-day event. We know about No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, who started for five seasons between Arizona State and LSU. After three solid seasons at Arizona State, Daniels’ career took off once he arrived in Baton Rouge in 2022.

After the draft, Washington signed Sam Hartman as an undrafted free agent, giving him a significant signing bonus. Washington’s ultimate goal was to have Daniels as the starter and Hartman as the long-term backup.

Hartman played for four seasons at Wake Forest, where he appeared in 48 games with 45 starts. He transferred to Notre Dame for his final season and started 12 games for the Fighting Irish.

Over his final two seasons, Hartman’s accuracy took a big jump, going from around a 57% passer to a 63% passer.

During a drill on the final day of Washington’s three-day minicamp, Hartman did something the other three quarterbacks, including Daniels, did not.

Check it out:

The Washington Commanders quarterbacks and their assistant QB coach had a fun little challenge today during practice Sam Hartman ✅

Marcus Mariota ✖️

Jayden Daniels ✖️

David Blough ✅ Love how Blough, the coach, showed up his players! pic.twitter.com/enVBaEHZ1u — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 13, 2024

That’s an impressive throw. Daniels, Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel came up short, but quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard and assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough also dropped it in the bucket. Both Pritchard and Blough were starting college quarterbacks, with Blough having played in the NFL.

