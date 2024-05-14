Watch Commanders QB Jayden Daniels in action on 1st day of OTAs

The Washington Commanders kicked off phase three of their offseason program Tuesday with the start of Offseason Training Activities (OTAs). The start of OTAs is an exciting time for coaches because they can get on-field time with the entire team, as it’s also the first time the rookies and veterans are together.

This year’s OTAs are even more exciting for Washington. First, you have the new coaching staff, a big influx of free agents and the 2024 draft class, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Players took the field on Tuesday in the rain, and all eyes were on Daniels. Daniels went through drills with the other quarterbacks and played pitch and catch with receivers, including star wideout Terry McLaurin.

The local media was allowed to attend the first day of OTAs, and here is Daniels throwing to his wide receivers and tight ends, courtesy of Scott Abraham of ABC 7 in Washington, D.C.

Commanders fans, Here is :42 seconds worth of Jayden Daniels throwing a football at today's practice. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/H5XkhbfD3h — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 14, 2024

