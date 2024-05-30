WATCH: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels visits D.C. elementary school

You knew it wouldn’t take long for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to become a fan favorite.

From the moment Daniels heard his name called on draft night last month and put on that Washington hat, fans have been buying his jerseys and watching every clip they can find on the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

This week, the Commanders took a break from Organized Training Activities (OTAs). They held a Day of Service led by Marjorie Harris, team president Jason Wright, several team legends, and the 2024 rookie class. This was Daniels’ first community event as a member of the Commanders, and it was no surprise that he was a hit.

Here’s Daniels meeting with some young fans at Rocketship Rise Academy Public Charter School in Washington, D.C., courtesy of Scott Abraham of ABC 7.

Not a surprise, Jayden Daniels is already a BIG fan favorite pic.twitter.com/oVoLeHXXBT — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 29, 2024

It was no surprise that the kids wanted to play catch with the city’s new superstar quarterback.

Great moment here with Jayden Daniels tossing a dime to this young student pic.twitter.com/vGOPDcD9bn — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 29, 2024

One more of Daniels throwing to some new fans.

#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels at Rice Elementary in DC throwing passes to students for the Commanders Day of Service #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/eX87yjz9s6 — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) May 29, 2024

The quarterback is always the hero in Washington. Unfortunately, fans have been waiting a long time for that quarterback. The hope is the Commanders have found their guy in Daniels.

