WATCH: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels throws out first pitch for Nationals

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was at the former FedEx Field on Saturday for the U.S. men’s soccer game against Colombia. It was his first public appearance at the place he will call home for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, Daniels was in Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Nationals game against the Atlanta Braves. Head coach Dan Quinn said last week they had a “big discussion” about the first pitch, and he asked if Daniels would practice before the pitch.

Quinn said, “We are expecting him to rip a strike on that one.”

So, did Daniels throw a strike?

Judge for yourself:

Just a bit outside, as the great Bob Uecker said in “Major League.”

It’s good that Daniels will be throwing passes for the Commanders this fall and not pitching for the Nationals. Daniels will likely receive some ribbing from Quinn and his teammates this week at minicamp. Some of Daniels’ teammates, including fellow rookie QB Sam Hartman, were at the game with him.

