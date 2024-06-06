WATCH: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels connects with Zach Ertz at OTAs

The Washington Commanders signed Zach Ertz in free agency to not only bring stability to the tight end room but also serve as a safety valve for their eventual young quarterback.

That young quarterback turned out to be Jayden Daniels. During Washington’s Offseason Training Activities two weeks ago, Daniels quickly recognized what a weapon Ertz could be for him, connecting multiple times during the open portion of practice.

The Commanders were back in Ashburn for their final week of OTAs on Wednesday and, again Daniels was looking for his tight end.

If Ertz can stay healthy, he should have a big season. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury expects to run a lot of 12 personnel this season, keeping multiple tight ends on the field.

Daniels and Ertz are off to a good start.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire