WATCH: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels throwing the deep ball at minicamp

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin spoke to the media after Day 1 of minicamp Tuesday, praising rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

McLaurin is entering his sixth NFL season in 2024, but he’s seen a lot. Whether it is multiple name changes, coaching changes, ownership changes, or, most often, quarterback changes, McLaurin has continued to thrive and be among the NFL’s best wide receivers. He acknowledged things haven’t always been easy but smiled when discussing his new quarterback.

One of the things McLaurin praised Daniels for was his deep ball.

During Tuesday’s practice, Daniels worked on that deep ball with multiple wide receivers.

Daniels’ first throw on the above clip was nothing special to Jamison Crowder. His second throw to Kazmeir Allen was a dime.

Daniels was a phenomenal deep-ball thrower at LSU, and he has the weapons in Washington to make an impact early with the long ball. Could Daniels be the quarterback to unlock fourth-year Dyami Brown’s potential?

Chick Hernandez of WUSA 9 offered the following from Tuesday’s practice:

Jayden Daniels just hit Dyami Brown on a 45 yard strike that had most coaches out their hands on the heads. Like how?? — Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) June 11, 2024

