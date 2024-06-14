WATCH: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels in action on final day of minicamp

The Washington Commanders completed their three-day minicamp on Friday and are now off until training camp begins later next month. It was a good week of practice for Washington, which used the entire three days for camp instead of cutting a day short like the previous staff.

As expected, all eyes were on quarterback Jayden Daniels this week. Daniels had a good week of practice, and while head coach Dan Quinn has yet to name a starting quarterback, he acknowledged that Daniels had made “unbelievable progress” since arriving in Washington last month.

Daniels’ accuracy was on full display throughout the week. He also got in some time throwing the deep ball.

Here is Daniels in action on Thursday, courtesy of Scott Abraham of WJLA Channel 7 in Washington, D.C.

Commanders fans, Here is your rookie QB Jayden Daniels at practice today. This will be the last time for the next six weeks that you will see Jayden throwing the football while wearing the Burgundy & Gold. I hope the enjoyment you get from this video lasts a long time. pic.twitter.com/2wlrHIt4nx — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 13, 2024

Here is Daniels once again showing off his accuracy.

Next up for Daniels is training camp.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire