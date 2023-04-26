WATCH: Commanders DE James Smith-Williams’ speech after receiving ‘Champion of Justice’ award

James Smith-Williams is entering his fourth NFL season with the Washington Commanders in 2023. A seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Smith-Williams has appeared in 42 games, with 20 starts, through his first three seasons.

While Smith-Williams is an essential member of Washington’s defense, his work off the field is where he truly shines.

Last week, we highlighted Smith-Williams being honored by the D.C. Volunteer Lawyers Project for his work against sexual and domestic violence with the “Champion of Justice” award.

“As I’ve grown up, I’ve come to appreciate that life is very much a team sport,” Smith-Williams said during his acceptance speech, per commanders.com. “It’s about community, and in this sport of life, success is not about winning the competition. It’s about making a contribution.”

The Commanders released part of Smith-Williams’ speech on their social media channels.

"In the sport of life success is not about winning the competition, it's about making a contribution"@jacsw3 was honored for his work advocating for domestic violence survivors and their families — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 25, 2023

Congratulations to James Smith-Williams for making a big difference off the field.

