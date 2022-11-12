Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream
How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Washington Commanders' three-game winning streak was snapped last week against the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion. Things don't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold this week, either.
Washington travels up Interstate 95 on Monday to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's last undefeated team. The Eagles got the better of the two clubs when they met in Week 3, a 24-8 Philadelphia victory.
The Commanders look a little different this time around, though. Carson Wentz's return to Philadelphia was nixed by a finger injury, as it'll be Taylor Heinicke under center for the Commanders for a fourth straight week.
Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.
COMMANDERS vs. EAGLES WEEK 10
Who: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
What: Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season
When: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV Channel: ESPN
Weather: 45 degrees, periodic clouds
COMMANDERS vs. EAGLES TV SCHEDULE:
7:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)
8:15 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN)
11:15 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW)
COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers (W, 23-21)
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts (W, 17-16)
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings (L, 20-17)
Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants
Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns
Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys