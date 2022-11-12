Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10: How to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream

How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders' three-game winning streak was snapped last week against the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion. Things don't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold this week, either.

Washington travels up Interstate 95 on Monday to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's last undefeated team. The Eagles got the better of the two clubs when they met in Week 3, a 24-8 Philadelphia victory.

The Commanders look a little different this time around, though. Carson Wentz's return to Philadelphia was nixed by a finger injury, as it'll be Taylor Heinicke under center for the Commanders for a fourth straight week.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

COMMANDERS vs. EAGLES WEEK 10

Who: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

What: Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season

When: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Channel: ESPN

Weather: 45 degrees, periodic clouds

COMMANDERS vs. EAGLES TV SCHEDULE:

7:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)

8:15 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN)

11:15 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBCSW)

COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars (W, 28-22)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions (L, 36-27)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles (L, 24-8)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys (L, 25-10)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans (L, 21-17)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears (W, 12-7)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers (W, 23-21)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts (W, 17-16)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings (L, 20-17)

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys