WATCH: Commanders fans say goodbye to Dan Snyder

After 24 years as owner of the Washington Redskins/Football Team/Commanders, Daniel Snyder is no more. On Thursday, NFL owners unanimously approved Josh Harris’ $6.05 billion purchase of the Commanders from Snyder.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wasted no time introducing Harris as Washington’s new owner. Harris spoke at the NFL owners meetings about what the franchise meant to him growing up.

“This franchise is a part of who I am and who I’ve become as a person,” Harris said. He explained watching Washington as a kid, growing up in the area, and going to RFK Stadium.

With Harris warmly welcomed to the DMV, what about Snyder?

There were parties at local Washington establishments for fans, where local radio personalities joined in on the fun. One such party, “The Burgundy and Sold” party at The Bullpen, saw several Washington fans giving Snyder a sendoff.

Sam Fortier of The Washington Post captured one such sendoff for Washington’s outgoing owner.

The fans send off Dan Snyder: pic.twitter.com/Plxnl5Z7bD — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 20, 2023

A new era indeed.

