Watch: Commanders DT Daron Payne’s top plays from 2022

The Washington Commanders have another critical offseason in front of them. While the prospect of a new owner looms largest, there will be critical decisions on the field, too.

First, will Washington pursue a veteran quarterback or bring in a lower-tier veteran to push/mentor Sam Howell?

The Commanders’ most significant decision this offseason will be what to do with defensive tackle Daron Payne. Keeping him is the top priority, but it could be tricky with uncertainty in ownership and Payne’s expected price tag. Don’t be surprised if Washington uses the franchise tag on Payne.

Payne, who completed his fifth NFL season in 2022, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He saved his best season thus far for his contract year.

Payne established new career highs across the board in tackles [64], tackles for loss [18] and sacks [11.5]. Payne played in every game and has only missed one career game in five seasons. Unbelievably, Payne didn’t receiver a Pro Bowl nod or All-Pro honors. He is a first-team alternate for the Pro Bowl.

It was an epic season for Payne, and courtesy of the Commanders, let’s go back and watch some of his best plays from 2022.

