WATCH: Commanders DB Quan Martin with a behind-the-back interception during minicamp

The Washington Commanders were on the field for the second day of the mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, and while all eyes were on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, one defensive player stole the show.

Second-year defensive back Quan Martin, a second-round pick in 2023, is known for his versatility. Martin can play slot cornerback or outside cornerback or line up at either safety spot. Under new head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., Martin will likely start at safety in 2024.

On Wednesday, Martin showed off his skills. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota was looking for running back Chris Rodriguez when Martin flew into the picture to break up the pass, tip it in the air, and catch it behind his back.

Here’s the play:

It’s a ridiculous play from Martin. Not only did he have a great read on the play, but his catch will certainly make Quinn and Whitt happy. Quinn and Whitt were known for coaching a defense that forced the most turnovers in the NFL in Dallas.

