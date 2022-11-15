WATCH: The Commanders dancing and celebrating the win over the Eagles

Bryan Manning
·1 min read

The winning locker room is always a lively place to be after a game. For the Washington Commanders, their 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles led to plenty of dancing and singing in the locker room.

Head coach Ron Rivera spoke to his team after the win. His team awarded him a game ball. Rivera recently lost his mother and was in California last week for her services. Clearly fighting back emotions, Rivera attempted to speak to his team before walking off.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin took it from there, giving a speech to his teammates, and they were fired up.

The team was clearly enjoying this win.

John Keim of ESPN has been covering the franchise for many years, and added the following.

Finally, former Washington linebacker London Fletcher, now a team broadcaster, caught it all on camera.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire

