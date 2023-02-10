WATCH: Commanders coach Ron Rivera receives NFL Salute to Service award at NFL Honors

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was in the greater Phoenix area this week to receive the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. While in town, Rivera made his rounds on Radio Row, speaking with national and local media.

Rivera had an eventful day Wednesday, speaking on a number of topics important to Washington fans, such as quarterback Sam Howell, defensive end Chase Young’s fifth-year option and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

On Thursday night, Rivera was present at NFL Honors with his wife, Stephanie, to receive the prestigious Salute to Service Award for his dedicated work with the United States Military.

When Rivera took the stage, he explained the commitment and selflessness of every military member, and there was no greater reminder of that than the statute of the late, great Pat Tillman outside of State Farm Stadium, where Sunday’s Super Bowl will be played.

Rivera then introduced the Ukrainian League of American Football. But instead of those men playing football, they stepped away from the game they love to protect their homeland.

Rivera then introduced four players from the Ukrainian League of American Football.

The @NFL has committed to supporting the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom during the course of the 2022 season. Tonight, that support culminates in a special moment at #NFLHonors, highlighting Ukrainian football players and a message from President Zelenskyy. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/lfUHkrkSae — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 10, 2023

Powerful stuff.

Congratulations to Coach Rivera on a job well done.

