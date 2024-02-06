WATCH: New Commanders coach Dan Quinn calls Joe Gibbs

Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is the most important person in the Washington NFL franchise’s 92-year history. Gibbs brought the franchise its three Super Bowl championships — with three different quarterbacks — and he came back for a second stint 20 years ago and took Washington to the playoffs twice in four seasons.

Every coach is measured against Gibbs, and no one measures up. Gibbs comes to at least one Washington game each season and has developed a close relationship with new owner Josh Harris.

On Monday, the Commanders introduced their new coach, Dan Quinn. Unfortunately, Gibbs wasn’t in attendance in Ashburn, but that didn’t stop Quinn from calling the legendary coach.

Coach Quinn 🤝 Coach Gibbs pic.twitter.com/AbPd8RZqgG — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 5, 2024

Gibbs has impacted every life he’s touched over the years. And when Quinn was head coach of the Falcons, Gibbs impacted his life, too, something he never forgot.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire