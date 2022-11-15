WATCH: Commanders celebrate win in Philadelphia with ‘The Griddy’

The Washington Commanders picked up their biggest win of the season Monday night by defeating the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21, to improve to 5-5 on the season.

The win is Washington’s fourth in its last five games, who are now 3-1 with Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback. Last week, the Commanders held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter but ultimately failed to do anything offensively in the fourth quarter, allowing Kirk Cousins to lead a game-winning drive in the final seconds to steal a win.

Back to Monday night. The Eagles had one last shot with around five seconds remaining deep in their own territory. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completes a short pass, and the laterals began.

Philadelphia wide receiver Quez Watkins caught the initial pass and then tossed the lateral to DeVonta Smith. Smith was looking for help and found none, tossing the ball behind him where Washington defensive end Casey Toohill happily picked it up for his first NFL touchdown to make the final score 32-21.

The Commanders went nuts. Toohill celebrated with “the Griddy.”

