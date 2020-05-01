Watch comedian Will Ferrell crash the Seahawks' virtual team meeting

Meetings are boring enough, and it doesn’t help when they’re not even in person. The NFL has been stuck with online conference meetings with their team facilities closed due to coronavirus.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is good at motivational tactics and keeping everything fresh, and he has some connections. That’s how comedian Will Ferrell ended up on the Seahawks’ team meeting.

When Russell Wilson said he was throwing it to new Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen for some thoughts, it was actually the star of movies like “Old School” and “Step Brothers,” playing the role of Olsen.

.@gregolsen88 looks a little different here...



Special guest Will Ferrell crashed today's virtual team meeting. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LQArLdfmbw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 1, 2020

Ferrell, wearing a Seahawks jersey and playing it as if he was Olsen, gave the players some quick laughs, saying he loved Wilson (“Let’s make a baby,” Ferrell said), and telling offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer he often drew up his own plays with the Carolina Panthers, then showing his play “90 Go Flywheel Kanye Starburst.”

Ferrell also lifted his shirt to show off his non-athletic body.

“Does this look like the body of a 36 year old? I don’t think so,” Ferrell said. “My body is a temple.”

Ferrell and Carroll have been friends for a long time, going back to Carroll’s USC days. Ferrell is a USC fan.

Anything to break the monotony of virtual team meetings.

Actor Will Ferrell was a surprise guest at the Seahawks' virtual meeting. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

More from Yahoo Sports: