WATCH: Colts’ Zack Moss scores second TD vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss continues to make the most of his opportunities even with Jonathan Taylor making his return.

Despite the Tennessee Titans boasting one of the best run defenses in the NFL, Moss apparently didn’t get the memo. After torching the defense on a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Moss added another rushing score to cap a third-quarter drive.

Moss now has gone over 100 rushing yards in two of the last three games. This touchdown put the Colts up 17-13 in the third quarter.

Make way for Zack Moss. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/2q1VlbI4ts — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 8, 2023

