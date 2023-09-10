WATCH: Colts score wild TD on insane fumble recovery

The Indianapolis Colts took the lead late over the Jacksonville Jaguars late in the third quarter on a wild play that resulted in a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

After DeForest Buckner laid a big hit on Trevor Lawrence, knocking the ball out before his arm was going forward, Tank Bigsby picked up the ball standing as if the play had ended. However, no whistle was blown, and Zaire Franklin used his savvy veteran experience to punch the ball out.

Chaos ensued as Buckner scooped up the live ball and raced to the end zone. He was pushed out of bounds near the corner of the goal line but extended his massive wingspan to reach the pylon for a touchdown.

Don't mind us, we'll be taking this. 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/b3a8we0MNX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 10, 2023

