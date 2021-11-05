WATCH: Colts score TD on shovel pass to Jack Doyle

It was going to happen at some point right? The Indianapolis Colts finally scored on the shovel pass against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

After Darius Leonard punched out another fumble (shocker), the Colts drove down the field with some big plays from Jonathan Taylor (also shocker). After going for it on fourth-and-one inside the five-yard line, Carson Wentz shoveled to Jack Doyle on an RPO for an easy score.

This score put the Colts up 21-7 with 4:59 remaining in the second quarter.

