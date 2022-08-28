WATCH: Colts’ Sam Ehlinger takes off for 45-yard TD scramble

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing everything he possibly can to make the initial 53-man roster.

The second-year quarterback continued his scorching preseason during the finale Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After undrafted rookie cornerback Dallis Flowers took a kickoff for 53 yards to open the second half, Ehlinger scrambled for a 45-yard touchdown.

We don’t yet know if Ehlinger’s pristine preseason will be enough to make the roster, but he’s the MVP of the preseason without a doubt.

Wam, bam, thank you Sam! ⚡️ 📺: FOX 59 pic.twitter.com/Hg1mK9sVGJ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire