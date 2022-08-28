WATCH: Colts’ Sam Ehlinger takes off for 45-yard TD scramble

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sam Ehlinger
    Sam Ehlinger
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing everything he possibly can to make the initial 53-man roster.

The second-year quarterback continued his scorching preseason during the finale Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After undrafted rookie cornerback Dallis Flowers took a kickoff for 53 yards to open the second half, Ehlinger scrambled for a 45-yard touchdown.

We don’t yet know if Ehlinger’s pristine preseason will be enough to make the roster, but he’s the MVP of the preseason without a doubt.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Armani Watts carted off field on opening kickoff

Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez motivated after Achilles surgery

Colts' 80-man roster entering preseason finale

List

6 Colts on the roster bubble who need strong preseason finale

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories