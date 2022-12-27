WATCH: Colts’ Rodney Thomas II grabs pick vs. Chargers

Indianapolis Colts rookie safety Rodney Thomas II has been a pleasant surprise as a Day 3 pick, and he continues to make impact plays.

In the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thomas grabbed a nice interception off a deflected ball from linebacker Zaire Franklin on a third-down throw from Justin Herbert.

Take a look at Thomas’ third interception this season:

