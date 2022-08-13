WATCH: Colts’ Rodney McLeod grabs tipped pass for INT

The Indianapolis Colts may have a different defensive coordinator, but they are still harping on making plays in opportune moments.

During the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, veteran safety Rodney McLeod continued that trend by grabbing an inteception off Bills quarterback Case Keenum, whose pass went through the hands of wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

Take a look at the first takeaway from the Colts’ preseason:

Rodney McLeod with the pick ‼️ 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/whW7qq2ORy — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire