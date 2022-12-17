WATCH: Colts return blocked punt for TD vs. Vikings

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The special teams unit for the Indianapolis Colts continues to be one of the few bright spots in what has turned into a lost season.

Bubba Ventrone’s unit has a knack for making big plays and that continued Saturday on the national stage. After the defense got a quick stop on their opening drive, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo blocked a punt.

Undrafted rookie linebacker JoJo Domann recovered it and took it 24 yards for a touchdown to give the Colts a 10-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories