WATCH: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger completes first NFL pass to high school teammate

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his NFL debut with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Colts hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium for their first preseason game. All eyes were on quarterbacks Ehlinger and Jacob Eason, and understandably so. The two young signal-callers are amidst an intense position battle to become the primary backup to starter Carson Wentz.

The backup quarterback competition is heightened this offseason due to Wentz being sidelined with a foot injury. His timetable to return is unknown at this time, which means Eason or Ehlinger could play meaningful snaps for Indianapolis in the near future.

Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason started and played the entire first half, while Ehlinger took over in the second half. The former Texas quarterbacks first NFL pass was a completion to former Westlake High School teammate Kylen Granson.

Sam Ehlinger's first NFL completion is to former @Westlake_Nation teammate Kylen Granson. Watch the former Longhorn make his NFL debut right now on NFL Network #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8PEFOe4UrB — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) August 15, 2021

The two are expected to split first-team reps moving forward. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that either quarterback is separating from the other. Each have shown flashes of potential, but have also had bursts of poor decisions.