WATCH: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger throws first NFL touchdown pass

Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger connected with Michael Pittman for his first career NFL touchdown pass on Sunday. Ehlinger delivered a nice pass on third down for a six-yard score in the third quarter.

Ehlinger came in for the injured Nick Foles at halftime and delivered a solid performance. His first in-game action since his last start in New England back on Nov. 6.

While the game was essentially decided before the half, the former Texas quarterback completed 9-of-14 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, playing turnover-free football against a tough Giants defense.

With Foles’ injury stats in question, Ehlinger could be in line to start the Colts’ season finale against the Texans next week. The start would mark Ehlinger’s third of the 2022 season. Another good performance would be significant for Ehlinger’s career moving into the offseason.

First career NFL touchdown for Sam Ehlinger. pic.twitter.com/1TEkDgb4Dk — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 1, 2023

