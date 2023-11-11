NFL International Series: How to watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots game in Frankfurt

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will meet the Indianapolis Colts on the field in Frankfurt, Germany this weekend for another round of the NFL International Series. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman via Getty Images)

It's Week 10 in the 2023 NFL season and it's time for another NFL International Series game. This Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and New England Patriots (2-7) head to Germany's Frankfurt Stadium. The Colts vs. Patriots game will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ready to tune into another NFL International Series game? Here’s how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game:

NFL+ Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games $6.99/month at NFL

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Game: Colts vs. Patriots

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+

What channel is the Colts vs. Patriots game on?

Sunday morning's Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

Where to stream the NFL International Series game:

(Photo: NFL) NFL+ Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. $6.99/month at NFL

(Fubo) Fubo TV NFL Network + Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $75/month at Fubo

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

Hulu + Live TV Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ $76/month at Hulu

Fubo TV Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network $75/month at Fubo

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:

ESPN+ Stream select NFL games on ESPN $10.99/month at ESPN

Sling TV Orange & Blue Watch Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and ESPN $30 for your first month at Sling

DirecTV Choice Watch Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC and NFL Network $75/month at DirecTV

YouTube TV Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network $72.99/month at YouTube