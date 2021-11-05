WATCH: Colts OL Danny Pinter catches TD pass

The Indianapolis Colts are just toying with the New York Jets.

After their first drive out of the second half ended with a failed fourth-down attempt at the goal line, the defense got the ball back quickly with a three-and-out.

Two big runs from Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines set the Colts up at the goal line yet again. This time, Carson Wentz finds offensive lineman Danny Pinter wide open for a little trickery touchdown.

Excuse me, that’s former *Ball State tight end* Danny Pinter. Watch the big man touchdown here:

