WATCH: Colts’ Nyheim Hines reaches 23.8 mph

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines has flashed his speed more than once throughout his tenure wearing the horseshoe, and we just got another reminder of that speed.

During one of his offseason workouts leading up to training camp, Hines took a video of himself hitting 23.8 miles per hour on an “Assault Runner” treadmill, which differs from a typical treadmill because the machine doesn’t set the speed—the athlete does.

Running with pads on and a football in hand certainly is different than running on a treadmill even if it is self-propelled and a resistance band is around his waist. But this is still extremely impressive for any human being.

Hines figures to be a big part of the Colts offense in 2022. After a surprising lack of usage in 2021, the Colts have made it clear from the spring workouts that Hines is going to regress toward his typical usage. With Matt Ryan now under center, we could see a big year from Hines.

That speed is a big part of Hines’ game and with more opportunities coming his way in 2022, the former fourth-round pick could be in for a very productive season.