WATCH: Colts’ Matt Ryan sneaks in TD vs. Raiders

The Jeff Saturday era has begun, and his first scoring drive came via quarterback sneak with Matt Ryan against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Ryan surprisingly got the start over Sam Ehlinger on Sunday, a move that wasn’t completely out of pocket but one that did bring mild surprise.

On this drive, tight end Kylen Granson put up a 32-yard catch to get the Colts in the red zone. It was an 11-play, 70-yard drive and was the first touchdown Indy scored in the first quarter since Week 3.

Matt Ryan for SIX! 📺:CBS pic.twitter.com/7C5OabeXDZ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 13, 2022

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire