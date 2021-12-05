WATCH: Colts’ Kenny Moore picks off Tyrod Taylor on first play of the game

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore got the Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans started on the right foot with an interception on the first play of the game.

On a bootleg, Tyrod Taylor tried to complete a pass to the sideline but Moore jumped the route and got two feet in bounds. The Colts had to challenge the call on the field, which they won.

Take a look at Moore’s team-leading fourth interception:

