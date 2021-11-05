WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor torches Jets defense for TD

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The fantasy football managers of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will have this on repeat.

After the Colts got on the board with a long touchdown run from Nyheim Hines, the Jets promptly answered with a touchdown. Taylor got them back on top with a 21-yard touchdown run to give them a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Fresh off his AFC Offensive Player of the Month award, Taylor torched the Jets defense with this long touchdown run.

