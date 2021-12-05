WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor scores 2nd TD vs. Texans

There goes that man again!

Coming out of the second half having just scored a touchdown to Ashton Dulin to cap off the first half, the Indianapolis Colts got in the end zone again with running back Jonathan Taylor against the Houston Texans in Week 13.

On a nine-play, 75-yard drive, the Colts got some big plays from Michael Pittman Jr. and Nyheim Hines. Taylor was there to push the pile near the end zone and walked into his second score of the day with a three-yard touchdown.

This put the Colts up 21-0 early in the third quarter.

