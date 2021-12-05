WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor scores 2nd TD vs. Texans
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
There goes that man again!
Coming out of the second half having just scored a touchdown to Ashton Dulin to cap off the first half, the Indianapolis Colts got in the end zone again with running back Jonathan Taylor against the Houston Texans in Week 13.
On a nine-play, 75-yard drive, the Colts got some big plays from Michael Pittman Jr. and Nyheim Hines. Taylor was there to push the pile near the end zone and walked into his second score of the day with a three-yard touchdown.
This put the Colts up 21-0 early in the third quarter.
#ProBowlVote x @JayT23#ProBowlVote x @JayT23#ProBowlVote x @JayT23
📺 CBS
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 5, 2021
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
WATCH: Colts' Ashton Dulin shows off elite toe drag on TD
WATCH: Colts' Jonathan Taylor scores rushing TD vs. Texans
WATCH: Colts' Kenny Moore picks off Tyrod Taylor on first play of the game