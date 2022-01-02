WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor scores TD just before halftime

Kevin Hickey
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor only knows how to score touchdowns.

Even when the Colts faced a third-and-goal without any timeouts and 0:04 seconds remaining on the clock, Frank Reich trusted his best offensive player to find the end zone.

Taylor punched in the one-yard touchdown to bring the Colts closer to the Raiders with a 13-10 score at halftime.

