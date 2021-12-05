WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor scores rushing TD vs. Texans

Kevin Hickey
All Jonathan Taylor does is score touchdowns.

For the 10th consecutive game, the Indianapolis Colts running back scored a rushing touchdown. After Kenny Moore recorded an interception on the first play of the game, the Colts drove down the short field on six straight run plays to punch in a touchdown.

