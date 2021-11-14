WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor rumbles for TD vs. Jaguars

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
There is no stopping the train that is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

The second-year running back picked up right where he left off on the Colts’ first two drives. He started the game with a 34-yard run and then capped the second offensive drive with a pile-pushing four-yard touchdown run to put the Colts up 17-0 late in the fourth quarter.

This is the seventh game in a row Taylor has scored a touchdown.

